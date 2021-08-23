Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Hits $1.29

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $176,872.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00102657 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 13,886,717 coins and its circulating supply is 6,767,794 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

