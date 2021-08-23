BENQI Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 51.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $121.69 million and $72.11 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00160248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,080.79 or 0.99941948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.74 or 0.01009455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.51 or 0.06824596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

