Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1,698.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Bentley Systems worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

