Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €26.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

GYC opened at €23.96 ($28.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.96. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

