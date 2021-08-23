Berry Data (BRY) Price Up 25.7% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.