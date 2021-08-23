BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.66 or 0.00821356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101799 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.