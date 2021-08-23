Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $9.00 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00130914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00162172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.42 or 0.99795545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01015234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.47 or 0.06710465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,737,085 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

