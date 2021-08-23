Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 15.4% Higher

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price traded up 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.02. 6,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 140,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $845.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.