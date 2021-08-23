Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $730.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

