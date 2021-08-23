BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $220,730.84 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. BidiPass has a total market cap of $220,730.84 and $145.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

