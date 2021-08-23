BiFi Price Up 65.9% This Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, BiFi has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $11.11 million and $1.44 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00094249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00300993 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

