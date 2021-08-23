Bifrost (BFC) Trading 82.4% Higher Over Last Week (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market capitalization of $363.37 million and approximately $124.95 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bifrost (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 844,425,953 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Trading

