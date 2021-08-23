Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.17

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.17 and last traded at $217.17, with a volume of 1576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,781,869. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 199.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 111.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

