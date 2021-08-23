BinaryX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.70 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 145.4% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.23 or 0.00024851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $710.45 or 0.01443837 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.