Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $780.03 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.84 and a 1 year high of $783.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

