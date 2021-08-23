Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $762.80

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $762.80 and last traded at $762.80, with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $674.88. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

