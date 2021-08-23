BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,157. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.46, a P/E/G ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

