BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.
BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,157. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.46, a P/E/G ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
