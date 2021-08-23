Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,340 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

XOM traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,505,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,946,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $232.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

