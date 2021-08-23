Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.22 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,302. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

