Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,024 shares of company stock worth $77,692,288 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

