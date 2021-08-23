Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 21,167.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after acquiring an additional 705,942 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

