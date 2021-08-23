Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 1,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 193,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $882.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $13,402,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

