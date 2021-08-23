Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of BIREF opened at $3.60 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $961.03 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 13.77%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

