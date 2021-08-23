BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, BitBall has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,569.16 or 0.99967684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008606 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

