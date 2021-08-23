Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $300,469.32 and $46.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,416.94 or 1.00162392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.00557523 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.28 or 0.00952182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00359148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,286,199 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

