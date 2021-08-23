bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $933,934.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $933,934.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

