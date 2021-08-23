BitCoal Market Cap Hits $28,934.40 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $28,934.40 and approximately $31.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00645842 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001884 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

