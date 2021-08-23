Bitcoin Cash ABC One Day Volume Reaches $140.42 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $79.10 or 0.00159224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $140.42 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,681.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.55 or 0.01369821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00339472 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

