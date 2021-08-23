Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Volume Hits $47,421.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $959,734.32 and approximately $47,421.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.47 or 0.00478324 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001074 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

