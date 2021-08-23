Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $81.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $71.93 or 0.00145065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00329044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00163450 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002042 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 196% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

