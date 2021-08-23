Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Capitalization Achieves $280.14 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $280.14 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $24.54 or 0.00049810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002261 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002888 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

