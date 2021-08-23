BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $1.58 on Top Exchanges

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003217 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $348.28 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.12 or 0.99738281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01006606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.38 or 0.06808908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,000,999 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

