Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $81,744.54 and $19.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00239675 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,316,964 coins and its circulating supply is 10,316,960 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

