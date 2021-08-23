BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Reaches $89,582.62

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. BitSend has a market cap of $89,582.62 and approximately $141.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.28 or 0.00548495 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.50 or 0.01171653 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,634,050 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.