BITTO (BITTO) Market Capitalization Hits $635,021.10

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, BITTO has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $635,021.10 and approximately $212,767.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00374547 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00950846 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

