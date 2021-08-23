BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

NYSE:BJ opened at $56.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

