Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $10.00 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

