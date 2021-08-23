BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.