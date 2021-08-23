BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $927.81

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $927.81 and last traded at $923.58, with a volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.17.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $884.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.