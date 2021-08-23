Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $550,193.65 and approximately $3,047.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.98 or 0.00832586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00104054 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

