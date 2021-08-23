BLOCKv 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,986.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and $43,986.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00824064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00101745 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.