Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.14 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $389,255.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.00824435 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

