Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.