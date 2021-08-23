BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.54.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BNP Paribas from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

