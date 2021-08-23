BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $450.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.30 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $505.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 60.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF opened at $86.96 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

