Bombardier, Inc. Class B’s (BBD.B) Underperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.52.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,672. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

