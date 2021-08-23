BOScoin (BOS) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $21.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

