Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Boston Properties worth $75,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of BXP opened at $113.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

