BOX Token Trading Down 37.6% Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $3.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.78 or 0.00489356 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000801 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

