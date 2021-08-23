Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

BYDGF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

BYDGF stock opened at $192.07 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.41.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

